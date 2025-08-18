Corey Mylchreest says he auditioned for Disney's 'Tangled'

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (PTI) "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" star Corey Mylchreest recalled auditioning for the role of Flynn Rider in Disney‘s live-action "Tangled" and said he was not selected as the makers required someone with "singing experience".

The film was announced last year but has been paused after the poor performance of the recently released Disney live-action remake of "Snow White", starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Helmed by Marc Webb, "Snow White" was released in March but failed to perform at the box office.

In April, Disney announced pausing the production of "Tangled".

"I think I can say this now because I don’t think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for 'Tangled', " Mylchreest told Seventeen Magazine in an interview.

The 27-year-old actor added, "We don’t have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself...They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience," he added.

Mylchreest quipped he was "born to play" the character and the film got paused as he wasn't selected for it.

"Tangled" was slated to be a live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated movie with the same title, which was based on the fairytale "Rapunzel" from the Brothers Grimm. Michael Gracey, known for directing "The Greatest Showman", was attached to the project. PTI ATR ATR ATR