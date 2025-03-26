Could identify with Saxon's need for parental approval: Patrick Schwarzenegger on The White Lotus role

New Delhi: Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger says when he got the role of Saxon Ratliff in HBO's satirical comedy series "The White Lotus", he did notice some similarities between his own life and the character.

Patrick, the eldest son of legendary Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, is part of the ensemble cast of the show's third season, which currently streams on JioHotstar.

He essays the role of Saxon, the eldest son of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey). Saxon works for his father's company and is vacationing with his family at the White Lotus resort in Thailand. ​ The actor said there is one major parallel between Saxon and him -- they both exist under the shadow of a famous father.

"When I get a script and when I try to start to digest the character and the words on the page, of course I try to look at what similarities and differences I might have as Patrick, putting myself in that character's shoes.

"There's without a doubt similarities (between me and Saxon), in the sense of living in a father's shadow, looking for approval. I think one of the things that all kids look for is their parents' approval and trying to make their parents happy. That's the centre of what happens in my personal life. At the same time, there's also a tremendous amount of difference that I have with Saxon," Patrick told PTI in a group interview.

"The White Lotus" is created by Mike White. Each season of the show revolves around the dynamics between rich guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called White Lotus.

The first season was set in Hawaii and the second season was shot in Sicily, Italy. The third chapter is set in Ko Samui, Thailand.

"I think every character has an identity crisis throughout this series and mine is very different... My character is very frustrated and he is exploring this throughout the season. What happens to him and how that changes him and changes his internal conflict about who he thinks he is... many scenes were challenging," he said.

In the show, Saxon is vacationing with his family -- his parents as well as siblings Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Patrick said despite his flaws, Saxon deeply cares about his family.

"Saxon actually really does care about his brother. He cares about his sister. He loves his mom and his dad. He looks up to his father like no one else. I think that his relationship with his brother is very odd and weird, which is what Mike wanted.

"But it's still very loving at the same time. Saxon has this false perception and idea of what he thinks makes a man and who he thinks he is. And he's trying to groom his younger brother to become that," he said.

When he got the role, Patrick said Mike told him that Saxon is similar to Jake Lacey's Shane in season one and Theo James' Cameron from season two.

"There are a lot of similarities. At the same time, Saxon is a very different beast than those characters. There's no doubt that there's privilege, entitlement, money and everything else from the other characters from the first two seasons.

"I mean, part of the premise of 'The White Lotus' is that these types of characters go to these beautiful resorts and then s**t ensues and they're complaining and it's this deprecating kind of commentary," he said.

Season three of "The White Lotus" also features Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Lek Patravadi, Lalisa Manobal, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

White serves as the writer, creator and director of "The White Lotus". He also executive produces the show alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.