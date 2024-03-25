Couldn’t have done it without my amazing team: Kunal Kemmu on directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'

New Delhi: Actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday thanked the cast and crew of his directorial debut "Madgaon Express" for making every day on the sets of the recently released film special.

The comedy, which hit the screens on Friday, follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, "Madgaon Express" received positive reviews and earned Rs 7.16 crore in its opening weekend.

Kemmu shared an Instagram post on the occasion of Holi, also expressing gratitude to viewers for watching the film.

"From day 1 of the shoot to the day, I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians.

"To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all happiness and good luck. #happyholi," he wrote.

Kemmu, whose acting credits include “Kalyug”, “Go Goa Gone” and “Lootcase”, has also penned the story of "Madgaon Express".

The movie features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam as well.