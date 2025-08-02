‘Court Kacheri’ to stream on Sony LIV from August 13

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) “Court Kacheri”, the upcoming legal drama show, is set to premiere on Sony LIV on August 13.

Described as “a courtroom chaos with a whole lot of heart,” “Court Kacheri” is directed by Ruchir Arun.

The show stars Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma in the lead roles.

It centres around Param, a reluctant young man forced into law by his father’s towering legacy. In a chaotic small-town district court where justice is murky and power often outweighs principle, every case challenges his beliefs.

Caught between escape and responsibility, Param must choose whether to reject his fate or redefine it.

Malhotra, who essays the role of Harish Malhotra in the series, said it was more than just a character for him.

“Playing Harish was more than a role, it was a reflection. This show dives into the silent battles between generations, the weight of legacy, and the quiet rebellion of choosing your own path,” he said in a statement.

“It’s emotional, real, and deeply relatable,” he added.

The show also features Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Bhushan Vikas, Kiran Khoje, Sumali Khaniwale and Anandeshwar Dwivedi. PTI ATR ATR ATR