Court seeks police's response to bail plea of Saif Ali Khan's attacker

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The sessions court on Tuesday asked Mumbai Police to file its response to the bail application of the Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in January this year.

Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) claimed in his application filed last week that he had committed no offence, and a false case was registered against him.

The plea came up for hearing before additional sessions judge A M Patil. The court asked police to file a reply, said his lawyer Ajay Gawli.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 4, he added.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra area on January 16.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery and was discharged five days later.

The probe in the case was practically over and only the charge sheet was yet to be filed, said the bail application, claiming that the accused had co-operated with the investigation and "no useful purpose will be served by detaining him further in custody". PTI AVI KRK