Snoop Dogg’s biopic to hit the big screen with 'Hustle & Flow' director Craig Brewer

Los Angeles: Director Craig Brewer, best known for "Hustle & Flow", is set to direct a biopic on the American rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, better known by the name of Snoop Dogg.

Dogg rose to fame in the 1990's and is known for tracks such as "Sweat", "Let It Roll", "Beautiful" and "Riders on the Storm".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Brewer will also contribute to the script of the Universal Pictures film, which has been previously written by Joe Robert Cole.

The untitled film will describe the journey of the rapper to fame. The makers are yet to announce the cast details of the upcoming project.

It is produced by Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.