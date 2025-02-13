Creative technology institute for cinema to be set up soon, says Shelar

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday said the foundation stone for Indian Institute of Creative Technology Centre for Excellence will be laid soon.

It will come up on a 10-acre plot at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, popularly known as Film City, in Goregaon.

It will aim to integrate global technology with the Indian film and creative sector, Shelar said at the inauguration of 23rd Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2025 organized by the Pune Film Foundation, the state Department of Cultural Affairs and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari.

"The Indian Institute of Creative Technology Centre for Excellence will provide a platform to incorporate global advancements into the industry, supporting both creative and technological developments. The foundation stone for Indian Institute of Creative Technology Centre for Excellence will be laid soon," Shelar said.

"Cinema is often associated with writers, directors, and actors, (but) technological advancements also play a significant role. There is need for innovation and the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in Indian cinema," he said.

As part of the festival, veteran actor Shubha Khote was honoured for her contribution to cinema, while playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy received the S D Burman Award for achievements in music. Shelar also paid tribute to legendary showman Raj Kapoor on his birth centenary.

Pune Film Foundation Chairman Jabbar Patel, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Vikas Kharge, and Managing Director of MFSCDC Swati Mhase Patil were present at the event. PTI ND BNM