Creativeland Studios Entertainment, Amish Tripathi join hands for a global epic on Krishna

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Author Amish Tripathi is set to collaborate with Creativeland Studios Entertainment for a global epic "Shri Radha Ramanam", based on lord Krishna.

Described as "a magical tale of Lord Krishna’s love", "Shri Radha Ramanam" will be written by writers Prakash Kapadia and Raam Mori after a research of over two years, the makers announced in a release.

Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar, who has previously helmed the mythology-based series "Siya Ke Ram", will take on direction whereas Ayananka Bose is attached as a cinematographer. VFX artists from three studios based in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Mumbai have been brought together to recreate the mythical images of ancient Vrindavan, Barsana and Dwarka.

Tripathi, 49, has sold over seven million copies of his publications and is best known for writing "The Shiva Trilogy" and "Ram Chandra Series". His books have been translated into 20 Indian and international languages since 2010.

The author said he is "proud" to be associated with the project.

"Traditional Indian stories have a deep narrative in which you can get pleasurably lost, but also teach you deeper lessons, so that you can live better," he said in a press release.

"I love the script of this movie, not just for its fantastic scale and research, but also how it helps us explore different aspects of love, through the story of Lord Krishna." Founder & MD of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, C Sajan Raj Kurup said, "The story of Lord Krishna is one that speaks of compassion, love and protection, resonating with audiences across the globe. It is great to have Amish and the rest of the strong and passionate global team we have been able to put together to bring this project to life." The shooting of the film is slated to begin in the month of November and the release is expected to be in February 2026. PTI ATR BK BK