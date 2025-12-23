Creator Ross Duffer confirms runtime for 'Stranger Things 5' episodes

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) The makers of "Stranger Things 5", the acclaimed horror sci-fi Netflix series, have unveiled the runtime of the final episodes of the show, which are set to release in two volumes.

Featuring Millie Bobby Brown alongside Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Jamie Campbell Bower, the show is created by Ross and Matt Duffer and executive produced by Shawn Levy.

Set in the 1980's, the story of "Stranger Things" revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension.

The first four episodes of the fifth and final season released on November 26. Ross shared the update of the runtime of the upcoming episodes with an Instagram post on Monday.

Three more episodes will release on December 25. Episode 5, titled “Shock Jock”, is one hour and eight minutes long, and Episode 6, “Escape from Camazotz”, will run for one hour and 15 minutes. Episode 7, titled “The Bridge”, is set to stretch for one hour and six minutes.

The final episode, titled “The Rightside Up”, will run for two hours and eight minutes.

After the release of the first season in 2016, the series garnered massive response from the audience, which was followed by the follow-up seasons in 2017, 2019 and 2022, respectively.