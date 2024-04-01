Tabu-starrer 'Crew' earns Rs 62.53 crore in opening weekend

New Delhi: "Crew", starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, has grossed Rs 62.53 crore globally in its opening weekend box office collections, the makers said on Monday.

The heist comedy, which released on Friday, added Rs 21.40 crore to its third day figures. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of "Lootcase" fame, "Crew" follows three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- struggling to make ends meet amid reports of their airline going bust.

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.

"Join our CREW to escape your Monday blues! Grab your tickets and take this flight now. #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9," the post read, adding the movie's total worldwide gross collection at the end of three days is Rs 62.53 crore.

Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of "Crew", which is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.