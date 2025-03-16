Cricketer David Warner to feature in Telugu movie 'Robinhood'

New Delhi: Australian cricketer David Warner is set to have a cameo appearance in an upcoming Telugu film "Robinhood".

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is directed by Venky Kudumula, known for "Chalo" and "Bheeshma". The film is headlined by Nithiin and is slated to have its worldwide release on March 28.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the announcement on X on Saturday.

"After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th," the caption read.

Warner also posted on X about the same and said he enjoyed shooting for the movie.

"Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one," he wrote.

The film also stars Sreeleela.