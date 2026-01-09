Crime thriller series 'Cross' to return with season two on Prime Video in Feb

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Season two of crime thriller series "Cross", starring actor Aldis Hodge in the lead role, will premiere on Prime Video on February 11, the streamer announced on Friday.

The series, based on characters created by bestselling author James Patterson, will debut with the first three episodes on the release date, followed by weekly instalments leading up to the season finale on March 18, Prime Video said in a statement.

Starring and executive produced by Hodge, "Cross" is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins, the series is set in Washington, DC, and follows Alex Cross, a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist with an extraordinary ability to understand the minds of killers.

Season two takes the story into a darker and more dangerous chapter as billionaire business tycoon Lance Durand, played by Matthew Lillard, seeks FBI protection after receiving a death threat linked to the murder of a billionaire playboy.

Alex Cross and FBI agent Kayla Craig, portrayed by Alona Tal, lead a joint investigation to protect Durand and track down the killer, who leaves behind a trail of disturbing clues.

The new season also expands the Cross universe with the addition of Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham to the cast, alongside returning actors Isaiah Mustafa, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

In addition to Hodge and Watkins, the series is executive produced by Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa. PTI RB RB RB