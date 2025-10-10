'Cross 2' to release on Prime Video in February

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The second season of the crime drama "Cross", headlined by Aldis Hodge, is set to stream on Prime Video from February 11, 2026.

Created by Ben Watkins, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer, "Cross" will comprise eight episodes.

The first three episodes will be released together, followed by a new episode each week and the final release on March 18, according to a press release.

Described as a "complex, twisted and pulse-pounding thriller", the show is based on the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling "Alex Cross" book series.

It follows Alex Cross (Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them.

The upcoming season adds newcomers Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham.

It will also feature the returning cast, which includes the names of Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

The first season of "Cross" released in 2024 and had eight episodes. It was well received by the audience and went on to emerge as the third-most-watched season premiere of 2024 for the streamer.

It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.