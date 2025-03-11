'Cruel Intentions' series gets cancelled after one season

Los Angeles, Mar 11 (PTI) "Cruel Intentions", a drama series which premiered in November last year on Prime Video, has been cancelled after one season.

As reported by entertainment news outlet Variety, the series won't return for the second season.

Inspired by the 1999 classic film "Cruel Intentions" which was itself based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel "Les Liaisons Dangereuses", the series was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios and Original Film.

It featured Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson and Sean Patrick Thomas.

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States," the official plotline read. PTI ATR ATR ATR