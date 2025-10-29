Cuba Gooding Jr to star in ‘Angels In Darkness’

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr is all set to star in Ali Zamani’s neo-noir fantasy thriller, "Angels In Darkness", which is currently filming in London.

As per the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the thriller follows a troubled private investigator who stumbles upon a secret cult’s plot to unleash an ancient force. The film will reunite Gooding Jr and Zamani following their collaboration on "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace".

“Working with Cuba again is an honor,” Zamani said in a statement as quoted by the outlet.

“This project takes our creative collaboration to new depths, exploring redemption and fate through a lens that’s both intimate and epic," he added.

Producer Zeus Zamani added, “Ali has built a world that’s visually striking and emotionally grounded. With Cuba, James, and this incredible UK team, Angels In Darkness is shaping up to be a globally resonant film that celebrates creativity across borders.” "Angels In Darkness" also stars James Oliver Wheatley in a leading role alongside Robert Goodman and Agatha Levi.

Gooding Jr has previously won an Oscar for his performance in Tom Cruise-starrer "Jerry Maguire" and earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of OJ Simpson on the FX docuseries "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story". The actor was last seen in "The Firing Squad" and is set to appear in "Dog Patrol". PTI SMR SMR BK BK