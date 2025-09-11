Cultural diplomacy in action: Antariksh performs Hindi rock fusion in Texas

Houston, Sep 11 (PTI) The Consulate General of India here, in collaboration with diaspora organisations, hosted a concert featuring Delhi-based Hindi rock fusion band Antariksh, led by composer, singer, and guitarist Varun Rajput. Sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi, the Antariksh–Bollywood Live featured a blend of Bollywood melodies and global rock rhythms, showcasing music’s role in fostering cultural diplomacy and people-to-people connections.

Founded in 2012 by Rajput, Antariksh has established itself as a prominent independent Hindi rock band in India.

It blends rock, jazz, funk, and world music with Bollywood classics and has collaborated with former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman on the award-winning single Quest.

Popular tracks like Jee Le Zara and Tasveerein, along with Rajput’s collaborations with Bollywood singers Shilpa Rao and Harshdeep Kaur, highlight the band’s cross-genre appeal.

The Houston concert drew enthusiastic participation from the Indian-American diaspora and the wider community, with attendees praising the band’s electrifying performance and the seamless fusion of contemporary and classical sounds.

After a recent stop in Seattle, Antariksh brings its "Double Bollywood Dhamaka" to Dallas on Thursday.