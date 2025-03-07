Past Lives: Cynthia Erivo joins South Korean actor Teo Yoo

Los Angeles: "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo is all set to join South Korean actor Teo Yoo, who broke out internationally with his role in "Past Lives".

Erivo has Yoo and Isabel May for a unique action-thriller being made by Lionsgate.

Takashi Doscher, who was behind the 2019 post-apocalyptic thriller 'Only", wrote the script and is directing, reported Variety.

Plot and character details are not out but the project is being described as a corporate thriller. The story is set in a Japanese-influenced New York City and features a revenge twist. In Japanese, “karoshi” refers to an unexplained sudden death related to overwork.

Erivo earned a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance as green witch Elphaba in Universal’s "Wicked", a role she returns to with "Wicked: For Good", which is slated for release on November 21.

Yoo's other roles include popular Korean dramas such as "Love to Hate You", "Money Game" and Netflix's "The Recruit".