Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Mohanlal arrives in Kerala, thanks fans and family

Kochi, Sep 21 (PTI) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday expressed his gratitude and humility after being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Upon arriving in Kerala for the first time since the announcement, Mohanlal told reporters at Kochi airport that he dedicated the honour to the Malayalam film industry.

"I wish for more good things to come for the industry, and I hope this recognition inspires the new generation," he said with a smile.

Visibly moved, Mohanlal expressed his heartfelt thanks to God, the audience, his parents, and the country.

"This is immense happiness," he said. "I'm grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey." Recalling his 48-year-long career, Mohanlal said, "I remember everyone who walked with me and send my love and prayers to them on this occasion." He credited the audience and the Malayalam film industry for making him who he is today.

Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest recognition in the field of cinema, for the year 2023, the I&B ministry has announced on Saturday.

In a post on 'X', the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the actor, director and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his "iconic contribution to Indian cinema".PTI TGB ADB