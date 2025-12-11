Daisy Ridley backs fans supporting 'Star Wars' films

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Actor Daisy Ridley praised "Star Wars" fans who actively rallied for a movie centered on the redeemed character Ben Solo, titled "Hunt for Ben Solo".

Ridley featured in three “Star Wars” movies between 2015 and 2019. She acted alongside Adam Driver, who essayed the role of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo.

Back in October, Driver revealed in one of the interviews with Associated Press that he had been developing a "Ben Solo" movie with director Steven Soderbergh. But Disney executives didn't let it take place.

In an interview with entertainment news outlet IGN, Ridley shared she was aware of the "piece" of information. But was surprised when Driver publicly acknowledged it.

"I knew a piece of it. I heard rumblings...I have lots of friends who are crew, so things always travel like that. But, whoa! When the story came out, no, I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ And it was him that said it, right? It was funny because, like, ‘Oh, wow, Adam is saying it,’ and that’s the big surprise of the year," she said.

She added, "I do love when there is a collective of positivity...The way the internet seems to have rallied to try and get it to happen. It’s fantastic for us all. It’s good for us to all be united about something in a really positive way. Obviously, everyone knows he was a very popular character, but it was also lovely to think, ‘Wow, people really, really care and want this.’ I just… I like it." Ridley,who had her breakthrough with "Star Wars" films, said she admires the huge fandom around the franchise.

"I like when people join forces — excuse the pun — from all around the world, all different sorts of people...I just love that the ‘Star Wars’ fandom is such a huge and gorgeous array of different points of view and different people, and the fact that everyone is really behind this thing, I think, is just sort of lovely, in a time that is so fucking nuts for probably every single person on this Earth. I think it’s wonderful. So I was surprised, and honestly, I felt joyful about how it went down," she said.

Ridley's will next feature in "The Last Resort". Directed by Donald Petrie, the film revolves around a hotel executive, Brooke (Ridley), sent to the Philippines for a resort location scouting. There she meets a charming charter pilot, Ben, essayed by Alden Ehrenreich.