Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona to star in 'Spiltsville'

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (PTI) Actors Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona are set to headline the upcoming comedy movie titled "Splitsville", which revolves around the challenges of an open marriage.

Michael Covino is directing the movie and has written it with Kyle Marvin. Covino and Marvin, who last worked together on 2019's “The Climb”, will also act in the movie, reported IndieWire.

The story begins with Ashley (Arjona) demanding a divorce from her husband Carey (Marvin). Carey seeks the advice of friends Julie (Johnson) and Paul (Covino) and realises that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage. But things don't go well for him and Ashley.

The film will release next year.

Johnson most recently starred in "Madame Web" alongside Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts, while Arjona broke out in a big way with comedy "Hit Man".

Marvin featured in the limited series "WeCrashed" whereas Covino will appear in indie comedy "Notice to Quit".