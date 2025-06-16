Dakota Johnson on working with intimacy coordinator for the first time: It was cool

Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) "Materialists" star Dakota Johnson says she found it great to work with an intimacy coordinator during a movie shoot as doing intimate scenes is "not sexy".

Intimacy coordinators have become a norm on Hollywood sets in the post #MeToo era as they ensure actors feel safe while shooting sex scenes.

Johnson, who worked on the racy trilogy "Fifty Shades", shared her experience of working with an intimacy coordinator on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast.

"She was really great. It was so cool because I’m so used to... you know, it’s a sex scene. It’s not sexy. It doesn’t feel good," said the 35-year-old actor, who is getting some of her career's best reviews for her performance in Celine Song's new film about a New York City matchmaker.

Asked what's her approach to shooting intimate scenes, Johnson said, "First, I think it depends on, who is the character, and who is the character supposed to be to the audience. Is she a super idolized hot girl? Is she a housewife? Is she lonely? Is she scared? Is she conservative? So, that’s obviously character work, but then certain prep would go into it." Johnson, who is the daughter of the actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, said she was raised to be proud of her body and she wants to ensure she feels good while doing intimate scenes.

"I want to feel good in my body if I’m showing my body. My mom raised me to be really, really proud of my body and love my body. So, I’ve always felt so grateful for that, especially in my work because I can use it and it feels real," she said.

"Materialists", Song's follow up to her universally loved drama "Past Lives", also features Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

Johnson will next star alongside Anne Hathaway in "Verity". PTI ATR BK ATR BK BK