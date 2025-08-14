Dan Levy's upcoming Netflix series begins production

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (PTI) Canadian creator Dan Levy is returning with the upcoming family crime comedy "Big Mistakes" on Netflix, the production for which has now begun.

This marks the 42-year-old's next outing in television after 19-time-Emmy nominated sitcom "Schitt's Creek" which ended in 2020.

Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum and Abby Quinn are set as series regulars joining previously announced Levy, Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

They will be joined by, Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem and Mark Ivani who will be playing recurring characters on the show.

Created and executive produced by Levy and Rachel Sennott, the eight-episode series will centre around comically incapable siblings, played by Levy and Ortega, who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.

Levy and Sennott also serve as creators of the show alongside executively producting with Anne-Marie McGintee of Not a Real Production Company.

In his creative partnership with Netflix, Levy had previously made his directorial debut with the 2023 film "Good Grief" which he also penned. He also starred alongside Mehdi Baki, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Luke Evans in the feature.