Dana Terrace urges fans to unsubscribe from Disney+ over AI-generated content

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (PTI) "The Owl House" creator Dana Terrace urged fans to "unsubscribe" from Disney+ streaming service over a new feature which will allow users to create their own AI content on the platform.
Terrace, who worked with the streamer on "The Owl House", asked fans instead to "pirate" the show after Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed plans to create "a much more engaged experience", according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.
"If you pay us we’ll let you make your own content slop! That we will own!'" Terrace wrote as she shared the news on X.
"YOU CAN DRAW AND WRITE AND POST YOUR OWN S**T FOR FREE. Bob Iger and his ilk are f***ing ghouls," she added.
In a following post Terrace added, "PICK UP A PENCIL OR DIE." Following that with another post, Terrace instructed her fans, "Unsubscribe from Disney+. Pirate Owl House. I don’t care. F*** gen AI." Iger previously stated that the "game-like feature" could make its debut on Disney+ soon, lining up with the company’s current mission to use AI to create "a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user generated content and to consume user generated content," as quoted by the outlet.
Terrace had also worked on other Disney shows as storyboard artist on "Gravity Falls" and a director on the 2017 reboot of "DuckTales".
"The Owl House" ran on Disney from 2020 to 2023 and is available to stream on Disney+. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR