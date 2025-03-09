Dance is spiritual for me: Madhuri Dixit

Jaipur: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, who is set to perform at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards on Sunday, says dance is a form of "prayer" for her.

The IIFA Awards 2025 kickstarted in Jaipur on Saturday and will come to a close on Sunday.

Besides being a noted actor, Madhuri is a trained Kathak dancer known for popular songs, including "Ek Do Teen" ("Tezaab"), "Tamma Tamma" ("Thanedaar"), "Kaahe Chhed" ("Devdas"), and "Kay Sera Sera" ("Pukar").

"Dance is very spiritual for me. When I dance, it's like a prayer for me... I'm excited because my performance is going to take place here in Jaipur, and my performance has the fragrance of Jaipur's soil, so I'm looking forward to it," the actor told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday night.

Madhuri, accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene at the event, said IIFA gives an opportunity to the film fraternity to come together every year.

"We celebrate each other's successes here. I've had a long association with IIFA. When we come to IIFA, there's a lot of excitement and a focus on performances," she added.

The actor was last seen in 2024's hit horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3".