'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim gets married: Qubool hai

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Former actor Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her role in 2016's sports drama film "Dangal", shared pictures from her wedding on social media.

The post uploaded by the 24-year-old actor on Friday featured her signing the marriage contract. Another picture had the actor posing alongside her husband, whose name she didn't reveal. Both faced away from the camera.

"Qubool hai x3," read the caption.

After getting recognition with her role in "Dangal", where she worked alongside Aamir Khan, the actor went on to feature in 2017's coming-of-age film "Secret Superstar" and 2019's "The Sky Is Pink", alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

Her role in "Dangal" also earned Wasim a National Award in 2017 in the Best Supporting Actress category, with the film emerging as the highest grosser during its release.

In 2019, the actor decided to quit acting and announced the same with a long post on her Facebook profile. According to her explanation, the field of acting interfered with her faith and religion.

"For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here," she wrote.

"This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’ (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened," she wrote. PTI ATR ATR ATR