Daniel Craig, Luca Guadagnino circling DC Studios' 'Sgt Rock' movie

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Former James Bond star Daniel Craig and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino are in negotiations to collaborate for "Sgt. Rock", an adaptation of the comic book of the same name.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the project is set up at James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios.

The British actor and the Italian film director recently worked on "Queer", a period drama based on the 1985 novella by William S. Burroughs. The film will be released in the US on November 27.

"Sgt. Rock" has a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes, the scribe behind Guadagnino's "Challengers" and "Queer". The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, Sgt. Rock is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959.

Earlier, Hollywood stars like Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger were attached to play the character in feature films but the project never materialised.

Craig, who played James Bond in five movies, will next reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”, which Netflix will release next year. PTI RB RB RB