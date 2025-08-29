Daniela Melchior, Kristen Bell join 'Violent Night 2'

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (PTI) Actor Daniela Melchior, best known for her roles in "The Suicide Squad", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3", and "Road House", has become the latest addition to "Violent Night 2".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Kristen Bell of "Veronica Mars" fame will also join the cast of the upcoming film from Universal Pictures and 87North, alongside Melchior.

Helmed by Tommy Wirkola, "Violent Night 2" is a sequel to its Christmas-themed action movie released in 2022, starring David Harbour in the lead role.

"Violent Night 2" will hit the big screen on December 4, 2026. Pat Casey and Josh Miller penned the screenplay for the film. Harbour is returning to reprise his role in the project.

It is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North.

The first installment featured Harbour in the role of a Santa, armed with lethal combat skills, who takes out a team of ruthless mercenaries to rescue a girl and her family. It was directed by Wirkola.

Melchior will next star in "American Sweatshop" from Uta Briesewitz.

Bell will feature in "Nobody Wants This" season 2, which is slated to premiere on Netflix in October.

Also starring Adam Brody in the lead, the series will have both actors reprise their roles from the first season, which released in September 2024.

The show is created by Erin Foster.