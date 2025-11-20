Danielle Deadwyler, Billy Barratt and others join 'The Chaperones'

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) "The Piano Lesson" star Danielle Deadwyler, Billy Barratt and Alfred Molina, became the latest addition to the cast of A24 drama "The Chaperones".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film will also feature Tim Meadows and Dolly De Leon.

Directed by India Donaldson of "Good One" fame, the film is led by Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson. It also has Paul Dano in a pivotal role.

"The Chaperones" is set days after Christmas and follows three slacker friends who are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country.

Sebastian Black is writing the screenplay in his feature debut.

Hoffman is one of the “chaperones,” a young man who is aggressive and reckless. Jonsson is Cooper’s partner, a reluctant participant in the chaperoning business. Dano is the drug dealer.

Barratt is playing the teen who needs to be chaperoned while Deadwyler is playing Jonsson’s sister. Molina is playing Hoffman’s sleazy boss.

The film is currently in production.

Deadwyler's latest work is "The Woman in the Yard", which released in March. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film also featured Okwui Okpokwasili and Peyton Jackson in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR