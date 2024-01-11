Danny Boyle, Alex Garland teaming up once again for '28 Days Later' sequel

Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are set to reunite for the sequel to their 2002 hit "28 Days Later".

Advertisment

Boyle had directed the zombie epidemic movie from a script by Garland. The duo had later served as executive producers on the film's 2007 sequel "28 Weeks Later".

The new film, titled "28 Years Later", would launch a trilogy that will be directed by Boyle and written by Garland, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

Advertisment

Starring Cillian Murphy, "28 Days Later" followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

The sequel, "28 Weeks Later", was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film.

It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother. PTI RB RB RB