Danny Boyle recalls his exit from 'James Bond' film

Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle says he regrets leaving "James Bond" film.

Boyle was supposed to direct "No Time to Die" but had to exit the project, citing creative differences with the producers as the reason. Later, Cary Joji took over the direction of the film.

Known for films such as "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Trainspotting", Boyle was asked if he would make a "James Bond" film.

"Ship has sailed," the "28 Days Later" director told Business Insider. He added his biggest regret of leaving the project in 2018 was that he liked the script.

"The script was really good. John Hodge (Boyle’s longtime collaborator) is a wonderful writer," he said.

"No Time to Die" featured Daniel Craig in the lead role of 007 agent and was the 25th installment of the "James Bond" film series. PTI ATR ATR ATR