'Daredevil: Born Again' renewed for season 3

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (PTI) "Daredevil: Born Again", from creators Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, has been renewed for the third season.

Based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character Daredevil, the series featured Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva and Deborah Ann Woll, among others.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the shooting for the third season is slated to occur in early 2026 and will star Cox and D’Onofrio.

The first season of the series released in March on Disney+. It comprised nine episodes.

Actors Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Ayelet Zurer rounded off the cast of the series.

The storyline of the series follows Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, as he faces a devastating downfall planned by his arch-nemesis, the Kingpin.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 is set to release in March 2026 on Disney+. It will have eight episodes and is a part of Phase Six of the MCU. PTI ATR ATR