Dark comedy 'Greedy People' to debut on Lionsgate Play on Nov 22

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) "Greedy People", a dark comedy starring Himesh Patel and Joseph Gorden-Levitt, will premiere on Lionsgate Play on November 22, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli and written by Michael Vukadinovich, the movie narrates the story of a peaceful community in a small island town, and how a sensational murder turns their lives upside down.

"As the investigation into the murder deepens, discovery of a million dollars throws their lives into turmoil and utter chaos, leading to one bad decision after the other. Will officer Terry Brogan (played by Joseph Gordon Levitt) and Will Shelley (played by Himesh Patel) be able to solve this case? Will the town recover and move on or will their greed be their downfall?" the official plotline read.

"Greedy People" also features Lily James, Simon Rex, Tim Blake Nelson, Joey Lauren Adams, Uzo Aduba, and Jim Gaffigan.

Produced by Zack Schiller, Dylan Sellers, Shannon Houchins, Chris Parker and David Boies, the movie was released in the US theatres in August this year. PTI RB RB