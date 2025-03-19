Darren Aronofsky in talks to tackle 'Cujo' adaptation for Netflix

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is in negotiations to tackle the screen adaptation of renowned author Stephen King's popular novel "Cujo".

The feature film, set up at streaming service Netflix, will be produced by Roy Lee, known for his work in horror films. There is no writer currently attached with the movie, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

King's novel, which was published in 1981, tells the story of a lovable St. Bernard named Cujo who, after being bitten by a bat, becomes a mouth-foaming killer.

It primarily focuses on a mother and her seizure-prone son, who are trapped in a busted-down car outside a service garage.

The novel was earlier turned into a feature film by director Lewis Teague.

King's works have inspired numerous successful film and television adaptations. Currently, he is involved in multiple projects, including "Never Flinch" and a series adaptation of "Carrie", directed by Mike Flanagan.

Aronofsky has several critically acclaimed and award-winning films to his credit, including "Requiem for a Dream", "The Fountain", "The Wrestler", "Black Swan", "Noah" and "The Whale".

The filmmaker is currently working on "Caught Stealing", a crime drama starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz.