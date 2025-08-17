Darshan's wife assures fans of actor's return, says she will manage his social media

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife Vijayalakshmi on Sunday said she will handle the actor's social media accounts to share updates and movie promotions until he returns to directly engage with his fans.

Darshan is in jail in connection with Renukaswamy murder case along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others.

In a post on X, Vijayalakshmi wrote, "My Dear #DBoss Celebrities, your Challenging Star carries each one of you in his heart. Until he returns to connect with you directly, I will be handling his Social Media, to share updates and movie promotions on his behalf".

"The love, prayers, and patience you continue to show give him and our family immense strength. Let's hold on to that unity and positivity--he will be back soon, with the same love and energy you've always known. With gratitude and love, Vijayalakshmi Darshan," she added.

Darshan, popularly known as the 'Challenging Star', was recently lodged in jail in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga, after the actor's bail was recently cancelled by the Supreme Court, leading to his re-arrest.

Darshan and his gang had allegedly murdered Renukaswamy for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda on her social media handles. PTI GMS ADB