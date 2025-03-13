Daunting yet satisfying: Ranbir Kapoor on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Love & War'

Mumbai: To be on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali is both tiring and satisfying, says Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is reuniting with the master director on his upcoming feature film "Love & War".

The film is a dream project for Ranbir, who made his debut as an actor with Bhansali's 2007 movie “Saawariya”. He is sharing the screen space in the movie with wife Alia Bhatt and "Sanju" co-star Vicky Kaushal.

“‘Love and War’ is something which is every actor’s dream, like to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky, and to be directed under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago.

"I haven’t met a human being who worked so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, and the Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To be on his set is tiring, it is long, and the process can be a little daunting, but as an artist, it is satisfying because he nurtures art, and as actors, it’s truly amazing so far,” Kapoor told reporters here.

Billed as an "epic saga", the upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres in 2026.

Bhatt, who previously worked with Bhansali on the 2022 critically-acclaimed "Gangubai Kathiawadi”, said it is blessing to be collaborating with the filmmaker once again.

“Being back on set with Sanjay sir (is) like he makes you feel that 100 per cent is just the beginning, you’ve to give way way more than that, and you want to because of how much he gives. Every scene is a key scene.

"So, no day on set is going to be like a chill day. You’re giving 100 percent but we’re having a great time. It’s a blessing to be working under his guidance, and to be working with Vicky and Ranbir, and to see them together, and all three of us, is all fascinating," she added.

The creative process for “Love & War” involves nighttime shoots, a choice that both Kapoor and Bhatt find exhilarating.

“We are shooting a lot at night, so we work at night, and we are mom and dad during the day. So, it’s a very interesting combination. We shot ‘Gangubai …’ mostly in the night; it becomes like your own world; there’s no distraction, and there’s no noise,” said Bhatt, who shares two-year-old daughter Raha with Kapoor.

In addition to “Love & War”, Kapoor will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's “Ramayana” alongside south movie stars Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Bhatt will next sar in “Alpha”, Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe movie. Co-starring Sharvari, the Shiv Rawail-directed movie will be released in theatres on December 25.