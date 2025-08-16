Dave Bautista, Leila George to star in 'Road House 2'

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (PTI) Actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film "Road House 2" from Amazon MGM Studios.

Besides, Bautista, Leila George has boarded the project as the female lead, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety. Both actors will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Road House 2" is a sequel to the "Road House" reboot, featuring Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film will have Gyllenhaal reprising his role of an ex-UFC fighter, Dalton, from the previous film. The script for the upcoming installment is written by Will Beal.

The producers for the project include the names of Charles Roven and Alex Gartner, who are producing under the production banner Atlas Entertainment. Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin are producing through Nine Stories.

The details about the plot and the characters of the film are being kept under wraps.

"Road House" reboot released in 2024 and emerged as a hit with crossing over 80 million views on the streamer, within just a few months of its release.

The original film was released in 2006 and was directed by Scott Ziehi. It featured Johnathon Schaech in the lead role.