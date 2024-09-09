Dave Bautista on reuniting with 'Guardians of the Galaxy' co-stars: That’s kind of my goal

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Dave Bautista teased the possible reunion with his co-stars in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise in projects outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by James Gunn, "Guardians of the Galaxy" released in 2014 features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan alongside Bautista, who portrayed the role of Drax the Destroyer. Following its success, other instalments were released in 2017 and 2023.

Bautista said he has worked with Gillan in 2019 "Stuber" and with Klementieff in his next release "The Killer's Game", set to hit the screens on September 13.

"I hope so, yeah. That’s kind of my goal. I really want to, because I’ve done another project outside of 'Guardians' with Karen Gillan, and I’ve done work with Pom now. I would like to work with Chris and Zoe outside of the Marvel Universe, as well," the actor told ComicBook.com.

On being asked about the possibilities of joining the DCU under the leadership of his "Guardians" director James Gunn, the 55-year-old actor said he is open to the idea.

"I guess it just has to be the right part. But I’m very open to it, and I love James and I would do anything to work with him," he added.

Directed by J J Perry, "The Killer's Game" also stars Sofia Boutella and Scott Adkins. Bautista also stars in "The Last Showgirl" alongside Pamela Anderson which premiered at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival last week.