David Castaneda joins Julian Labrador's horror-thriller

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (PTI) Actor David Castaneda, best known for his role as Diego Hargreeves in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy", is set to headline an untitled film from Lionsgate and Talking Pictures’ horror label Midnight Pictures.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film also features Aimee Carrero and is directed and produced by Julian Labrador.

The horror-thriller will have Castaneda essay the role of Ben, a doctor and Carrero's husband.

The plot of the film follows Lorena Figueroa (Carrero), whose mind is focused on her 12-year-old son’s safety after a recent accident. This is why their home security system is so crucial.

But when surprise attackers appear, the cameras can only watch as masked invaders stalk mother and son in a real-time home invasion nightmare.

Owen Egerton co-wrote the script alongside Labrador with revisions by Nathan Elston.

Castaneda will next feature in "What the F**k Is My Password". Directed by Steve Pink, the film also features Alexander Ludwig, Ricky Staffieri, Stephen and Kate Walsh, among others.