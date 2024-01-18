David F Sandberg to direct movie adaptation of video game 'Until Dawn'

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Filmmaker David F Sandberg will tackle the big screen adaptation of popular horror video game "Until Dawn".

Advertisment

Sandberg, best known for two "Shazam!" movies as well as "Annabelle: Creation”and “Lights Out", will direct the project from a script by "It" scribe Gary Dauberman, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The script was originally written by Blair Butler, who previously worked on Sony’s vampire thriller "The Invitation".

First released in 2015 on PlayStation, "Until Dawn" is an interactive horror video game that follows eight friends and frenemies who are brought together at a remote mountain retreat.

Advertisment

With live-or-die scenarios featuring a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, a cable car and a long-ago mining cave-in that reverberates into the present day, the members of the group must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece.

The movie adaptation of the game is backed by Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions.

Dauberman will also produce the film through his Coin Operated banner, alongside Sandberg and Lotta Losten via their Mangata shingle, as well as Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. PTI RB RB RB