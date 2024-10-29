David Fincher reportedly developing English-language 'Squid Game' series

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) Acclaimed director David Fincher may have set a new "Squid Game" series as his next project at streaming service Netflix.

Sources told Deadline that while there has been speculation about Fincher's forthcoming work for months now, details are vague about the English iteration of the Korean-language original show which premiered in 2021.

Insiders also said Fincher, best known for "Se7en", "The Fight Club", "Zodiac", and "Gone Girl", could also first finish a film before likely committing his time to the "Squid Game" series in 2025.

Netflix had no comment.

The report comes months before the premiere of the second season of the superhit series "Squid Game", which will see Lee Jung-jae reprise his role of Seong Gi-hun.

This project would mark the first "Squid Game" scripted series offshoot.

Netflix already has an unscripted series called "Squid Game: The Challenge". Based on original show director Hwang Dong-hyuk's work, the show has been renewed for a second season. A video game "Squid Game" franchise is also part of the series universe.