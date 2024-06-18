David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce board cast of 'The Thursday Murder Club'

Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) British actors David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce and Naomi Ackie have joined the cast of the upcoming Amblin and Netflix movie "The Thursday Murder Club".

The three actors will feature alongside British cinema veterans Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley in the movie, based on the 2020 book by Richard Osman, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"The Thursday Murder Club" will tell the story of four friends who live in a retirement community and take on cold cases for fun. When a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.

In the movie, Mirren will play ex-spy Elizabeth, Kingsley will star as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim and Brosnan will be seen as former union activist Ron.

Also joining the cast are actors Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus will direct the movie from a script he has adapted from the book.

The film, which will start shooting later this month, will be produced by Jennifer Todd and Columbus. Executive producers are Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus and Jo Burn. PTI ATR RB