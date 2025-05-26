David Tennant wanted Pedro Pascal's role in Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four'

Los Angeles, May 26 (PTI) Former "Doctor Who" actor David Tennant says he wanted to play the role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps".

Tennant attended MCM Comic Con, where one of the fans asked the actor to name a superhero he would like to portray.

The actor said he had his eye on Reed Richards, which eventually went to Pedro Pascal.

"In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction," the actor said.

"Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly," he added.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is directed by Matt Shakman and is slated to release in theatres on July 25. It stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Julia Garner. PTI ATR ATR ATR