Day after wedding rumours, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth post pics saying they are engaged

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Engaged, not yet married, actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth said on Thursday, a day after reports of their temple wedding in Telangana flooded social media.

Advertisment

The speculation grew when Aditi skipped the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Host Sachin Kumbhar said the actor couldn't make it to the event as she was getting married, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives.

On Thursday, the couple put out a post on Instagram about their relationship status.

"He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Aditi, 37, captioned her selfie with Siddharth, 44, which was posted from Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana.

Aditi and Siddharth had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film "Maha Samudram". PTI RDS RDS RDS