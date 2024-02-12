'Deadpool 3' titled 'Deadpool & Wolverine', first teaser launched at Super Bowl 2024

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (PTI) "Deadpool 3" has been titled "Deadpool & Wolverine", a film in which Ryan Reynolds promises to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe "forever".

Directed by Shawn Levy, the much-anticipated film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, and Hugh Jackman return as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine (James Howlett).

The first teaser of the third part of "Deadpool" was screened at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday.

In the 2.25-minute clip, the viewers see the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the multiverse managers last seen in "Loki" season two, kidnap Deadpool while he's celebrating his birthday and bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

TVA's Paradox, played by "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen, offers Wade an opportunity to be a "hero among heroes" by showing him clips of Marvel superheroes Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor.

An inspired Deadpool then says he would change the "little cinematic universe forever", declaring himself as "The Messiah" and the "Marvel Jesus", much to Paradox's confusion.

The teaser doesn't show Wolverine's face, but his shadow can be seen falling on Deadpool and the duo are teased battling it out once the mutant flexes his claws at the end of the video.

Fans of Wolverine will also be excited to see the favourite mutant back on screen after he bid adieu to the character with 2017's "Logan". Wolverine dies at the end of the James Mangold directorial.

Reynolds previously said the third part of "Deadpool" will be set before the events of "Logan", which was set in the year 2029.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" also marks the anti-hero's entry in the MCU which will add lots of R-rated spice and fourth-wall breaking to Disney's clean family drama. Deadpool's induction into the superhero branch comes as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which was completed in 2019.

Also starring Emma Corrin, the film will hit the screens on July 26.