London, Oct 20 (PTI) Actor-singer Debbie Harry says Florence Pugh would be the perfect choice to portray her in the biopic.

Harry is best known for leading the Blondie rock band, which was formed in 1974 and emerged as a pioneer in the American new wave genre and scene of the mid-1970s. Alongside the actor, it had guitarist Chris Stein. Some popular singles were "Heart of Glass", "One Way or Another", "Rapture", and "Atomic".

Besides singing, Harry also made a significant career in acting following her role in 1980 with "Union City". Prior, she has starred in smaller productions. Her other notable work includes the 1983 "Videodrome" from David Cronenberg.

Asked about the actor she believes would justify her in the biopic, Harry took Pugh's name, calling her a "great actor".

"I would be in heaven. I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything," she told The Sunday Times.

The actor has two films — a documentary and the aforementioned biopic in development with Charlotte Wells. There has been no announcement about the casting for the role of Harry yet.