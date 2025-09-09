Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce pregnancy

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (PTI) Actor Debby Ryan, best known for featuring in series such as "Jessie" and "Insatiable", is expecting her first child with her husband and musician Josh Dun.

The couple shared the news with a collaborative post on Instagram on Monday. The first picture had the duo together with Dun holding a pair of infant shoes.

The following slides had pictures of an actor flaunting her baby bump and glimpses of an ultrasound. "dun and dun + one," read the caption.

Ryan, 32, and Dun, 37, began dating in 2013, but reportedly broke up in 2014 before reconciling in 2016. They announced the engagement in 2018, followed by the wedding in December 2019, which took place in Austin, Texas.

The actor began her career with a small role in the 2007 direct-to-DVD movie "Barney: Let's Go to the Firehouse". She got her breakthrough with the Disney Channel series "The Suite Life on Deck", where she essayed the role of Bailey Pickett.

Dun is a member of the musical duo "Twenty One Pilots". The band was initially formed in 2009 with lead vocalist Tyler Joseph, Nick Thomas, and Chris Salih. After Thomas and Salih left in 2011, Dun joined it as the drummer. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR