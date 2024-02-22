Decision to do more live stunts in 'Crakk' completely technical: filmmaker Aditya Datt

New Delhi: Director Aditya Datt says he opted for more live stunts than visual effects in his latest film "Crakk" as he wanted to give the audience "quality over quantity".

The filmmaker, known for "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", "Table No. 21" and "Commando 3", praised the leading man and producer Vidyut Jammwal for taking the risk both physically and financially.

"I would like to explore VFX more than what I have going forward. But as far as 'Crakk' was concerned, my decision to do more live stunts was completely technical. I didn't want the audience to come in and say the concept and everything was great, but the VFX were so tacky.

"So, I thought I'll give you something real, I'll give you quality over quantity. Plus, I have support from the actors who can do that stuff on their own. But the risk is involved in (doing live stunts). That's why other actors don't do that, but then I have an actor (Jammwal) who is crazy enough to say 'Take the real shot and I'll give it to you'. That's where 'Crakk' lies," Datt told PTI in an interview here.

VFX are a boon to cinema but are also expensive and one needs an insane amount of money which generally Hollywood has.

"We also have it (funds) here but it's sort of constrained to an extent where the timelines, craft, or hiring that kind of people are concerned. So, we chose to do a little more real stuff so that we are not that dependent on VFX," he added.

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, "Crakk" follows the journey of a man named Siddhu (Jammwal) from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Datt said the film, billed as the first extreme sports action film in India, will be a grand big-screen experience for the viewers.

"This is a story we have told with a lot of passion and love. Everything you see is a new attempt at narrating a film. People are not going to see the same old, mundane moments, action or storytelling. This has been shot and narrated for the big screen," he added.

Asked if he would like to create a "Crakk" franchise, the filmmaker said he hadn't thought about a sequel yet.

"(I'm) scared to think so far. But I would love for the audience to see 'Crakk' so that we can make 'Crakk 2'." "Crakk" hits the screens on February 23. Jammwal has produced the film via Action Hero Films.