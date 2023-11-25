Deep Purple's Gurugram gig cancelled, rock band to perform only in Bengaluru now

New Delhi: British rock band Deep Purple's Gurugram performance has been cancelled and ticket holders will get full refund, said the organisers.

Deep Purple is set to headline the Bandland music festival on December 17 in Bengaluru. The group was scheduled to perform in Gurugram on December 15.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bandland Arena in Gurugram stands cancelled. That being said, Bandland in Bengaluru still goes on as planned and Deep Purple will be taking stage in India this December," the organisers said in a statement shared on the official Instagram page of Bandland.

"All ticket holders for the Bandland Arena Gurugram concert will receive a full refund of their purchased tickets in seven-ten working days," the statement further read.

Deep Purple comprises Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Simon McBride. The band is known for songs such as “Highway Star”, “Speed King”, “Wasted Sunset” and “Hush”.