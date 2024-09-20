Deepak Dobriyal on 'Sector 36' success: Didn't expect such response

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Actor Deepak Dobriyal says his phone hasn't stopped ringing since the release of "Sector 36", a film that revolves around a cop chasing a serial killer after children go missing from a slum.

The actor, known mostly for his comedic turns in films such as "Tanu weds Manu", "Chal Bhaag", "Delhi-6", "Hindi Medium", and "Bhediya", said he was surprised to see people connect with his character.

The Netflix film is a fictional story inspired by true events. When several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36, Dobriyal's determined police officer must face off with a cunning serial killer, played by Vikrant Massey, as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

"I didn't expect such a response. I had no hope that this character would do so well. From morning till night, I just keep replying to messages and stories and reposting them all the time. (Meri ankhaon ka number badh gaya hai) But it's all worth it as the response is incredibly sweet," Dobriyal told PTI in an interview.

The 49-year-old actor also said initially had doubts about playing a cop in the Netflix drama, which is inspired by true events. However, interacting with real-life cops in Delhi and Mumbai changed his perspective.

"Initially, I had doubts about playing a cop. I thought, 'Would I fit the part?' I've seen legendary actors like Dharmendra sir, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh (Bachchan) sir, Sunny Deol, Akshay (Kumar) sir, Ajay (Devgn) sir, and Salman (Khan) sir excel in such roles, each bringing their unique personality to the screen.

"But my interactions with real-life cops in Delhi and Mumbai revealed a different side. They came across as relatable, human beings. I've had friends who are cops, and we've shared laughs. They're not just stern figures in uniform, they have stories, emotions, and humour... I kept this character as real as possible," he added.

Dobriyal praised Massey's commitment to his craft and while working on the movie, they formed a strong bond.

"We've barely met two or three times, but when we did, we deeply connected over our craft. As professional actors, we were both fully immersed in our characters, and everything else took a backseat. I had the privilege of witnessing Vikrant's acting process, and he's truly remarkable. I thoroughly enjoyed observing his work. He's an intensely involved actor, and seeing that level of dedication makes me incredibly happy," the actor said.

Sometimes, when you're working with someone who shares your passion, it becomes magical. What struck me was that Vikrant, like me, revels in staying in character. He's unapologetically committed to his craft, and that's refreshing to see," he added.

"Sector 36", directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. PTI NM BK BK