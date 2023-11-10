Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna: Delhi Police registers FIR

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media.

The FIR was registered under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Police said they have formed teams and started an investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police in connection with the video, seeking action against the accused. PTI ALK SZM